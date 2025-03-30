Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 42,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 36,231 shares.The stock last traded at $48.46 and had previously closed at $48.79.
Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average of $49.70. The company has a market cap of $782.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.13.
Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4978 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF
The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.