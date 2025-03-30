Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 42,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 36,231 shares.The stock last traded at $48.46 and had previously closed at $48.79.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average of $49.70. The company has a market cap of $782.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4978 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.