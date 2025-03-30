Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the February 28th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Down 1.5 %
PHO traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.29. 32,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,848. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.28. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $62.82 and a 1-year high of $72.59. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.96.
Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco Water Resources ETF
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Water Resources ETF
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.