Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the February 28th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

PHO traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.29. 32,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,848. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.28. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $62.82 and a 1-year high of $72.59. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

