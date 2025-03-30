Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.76 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10), with a volume of 1695809 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.38 ($0.11).
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on shares of Invinity Energy Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.
Invinity Energy Systems plc is a global manufacturer of vanadium flow batteries (VFB), a leading alternative to lithium-ion technology. Ideally placed to address the substantial demand for long-duration utility-grade stationary energy storage solutions, Invinity has deployed its modular battery systems across 82 sites in 15 countries, more than any other company in the space.
