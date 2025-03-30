IPG Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.13. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $38.73.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

