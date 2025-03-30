IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $662,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 163.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,112,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 89,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,000,000.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,856,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $43.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.86. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

