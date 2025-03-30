IPG Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $2.46 Million Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $370.43 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $321.29 and a 12-month high of $429.11. The company has a market cap of $367.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

