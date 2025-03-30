IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 125,860 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 438,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,860 shares during the quarter. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras makes up 1.4% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 497.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $14.39 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $92.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2403 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 19%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 137.93%.

Several research firms recently commented on PBR. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.81.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

