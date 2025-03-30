IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) alerts:

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Price Performance

Shares of ETHE stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.92. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $36.28.

About Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)

crossword cybersecurity is a technology commercialisation company focusing exclusively on the cyber security sector. we work with research intensive european university partners to identify promising cyber security intellectual property (“ip”​) from research that our industry partners tell us meet emerging real-world challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.