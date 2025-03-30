IPG Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,450 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Nutrien by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,435,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,169 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 263,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 47,387 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,958,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NTR opened at $50.13 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average of $48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nutrien Cuts Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 159.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTR has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Nutrien from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James raised Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

