IPG Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,193 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank increased its position in shares of PayPal by 9.7% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 41,561 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth $582,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $65.15 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $56.97 and a one year high of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Macquarie increased their target price on PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.03.

View Our Latest Report on PYPL

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.