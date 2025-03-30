Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 448.79 ($5.81) and traded as high as GBX 458 ($5.93). Irish Continental Group shares last traded at GBX 458 ($5.93), with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

Irish Continental Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 436.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 448.68. The company has a market cap of £907.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.03.

Irish Continental Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a €0.10 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is a boost from Irish Continental Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 2.04%. Irish Continental Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

About Irish Continental Group

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a maritime transport company. It operates through two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment provides ferry services carrying passengers and roll on roll off freight on short sea routes on routes between Ireland, Britain, and Continental Europe under the Irish ferries brand; and chartering services.

