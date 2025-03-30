Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROH) Shares Sold by ATW Spac Management LLC

ATW Spac Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:IROH – Free Report) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Iron Horse Acquisitions makes up about 1.1% of ATW Spac Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. ATW Spac Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Iron Horse Acquisitions worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IROH. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,576,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Horse Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Iron Horse Acquisitions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 166,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions by 45.3% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 398,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 124,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Horse Acquisitions by 13.2% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 508,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 59,108 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IROH opened at $10.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32. Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $11.11.

Iron Horse Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying targeted companies operating in content studios and film production, family entertainment, animation, music, gaming, e-sports, talent management, and talent-facing brands and businesses in the United States.

