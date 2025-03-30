iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3,745.00 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.91 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

