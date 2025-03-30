iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 53,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 458.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 369,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,308,000 after buying an additional 303,636 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF stock opened at $95.09 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2754 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.