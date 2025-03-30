iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Portland Global Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,432 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,443,000. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 167,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,662,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 482,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,917,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 100,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $76.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $68.74 and a 52-week high of $78.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.42.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

