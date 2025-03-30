iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Purchased by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 52.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 870,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period.

Shares of IEUR opened at $60.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.26 and a fifty-two week high of $62.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.95.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

