iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,862,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,848,000 after acquiring an additional 219,149 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 65.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $91.42 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $85.17 and a 52-week high of $100.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.3667 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

