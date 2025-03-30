iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,673,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,163 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $162,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,021,000 after buying an additional 7,463,618 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,545,901,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,048,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,453,000 after acquiring an additional 230,711 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 10,070,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,845,000 after acquiring an additional 207,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,271,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.43. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.85 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.39 billion, a PE ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

