iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NASDAQ:IBAT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NASDAQ:IBAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (NASDAQ:IBAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 2.90% of iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

IBAT stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.53. 172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 million, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $26.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.19.

About iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF

The iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (IBAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a price-weighted index of companies involved in energy storage solutions around the globe. The fund seeks to provide long-term growth opportunities from companies involved in the transition to a low-carbon economy.

