iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 139,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the previous session’s volume of 45,761 shares.The stock last traded at $43.23 and had previously closed at $43.08.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.14.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 365,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,199,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 20,385 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $713,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Keyvantage Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000.

iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad array of USD-denominated bonds, without restriction of credit quality or duration, from issuers with favorable ESG ratings as viewed by MSCI research and screened further to remove those issuers for involvement in controversial activities.

