iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Down 63.9% in March

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,700 shares, a decrease of 63.9% from the February 28th total of 580,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 583,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 6,227.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 416.8% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBTG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,360. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.86. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $23.10.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0712 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

