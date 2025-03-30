iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,600 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the February 28th total of 252,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 472,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBTH traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $22.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,111. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.0686 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.