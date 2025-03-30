iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2,701.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,910 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $10,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBB stock opened at $93.66 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.10.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

