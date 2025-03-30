iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 21,076 shares during the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $978,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $59.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.66. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $60.86. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

