iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Acquired by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,199,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,763 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.65% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $63,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,257,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,662,000 after buying an additional 228,036 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,639,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,690 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter valued at $175,931,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,227,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,240,000 after purchasing an additional 196,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $95,602,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of INDA stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $47.60 and a 52-week high of $59.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.36.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.