iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Increased by Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $14,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,176,338,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,801,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,685,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,852,000 after purchasing an additional 328,291 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6,039.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 285,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,371,000 after purchasing an additional 281,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,861,000.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $92.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.76. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.77. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $79.69 and a 12 month high of $95.12.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

