iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Lowered by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,780,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,279 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. RWA Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.81% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $296,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 211,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,990,000 after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 75,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,178,000 after buying an additional 27,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $105.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.06. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.58 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

