iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Raised by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 79.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,119,000 after buying an additional 38,273 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,933,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $200.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.56. The company has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $191.34 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

