iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 347.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,472 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $7,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 711,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $635,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of IWS stock opened at $125.11 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $117.00 and a 52-week high of $140.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.01.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

