iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $187.44 and last traded at $188.61, with a volume of 2029153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.56.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.34.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
