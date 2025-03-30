iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2025

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXXGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $187.44 and last traded at $188.61, with a volume of 2029153 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.56.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.