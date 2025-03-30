iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Tucker Asset Management LLC

Tucker Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,146,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,111,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,358,000 after buying an additional 977,883 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,972,000 after purchasing an additional 497,043 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,420,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,713,000 after purchasing an additional 314,689 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,293,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of IYW opened at $140.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.52. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $124.32 and a 1 year high of $167.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

