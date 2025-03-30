ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Short Interest Up 57.8% in March

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,800 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the February 28th total of 223,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ITM Power Price Performance

Shares of ITMPF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.35. 10,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.87. ITM Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47.

About ITM Power



ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

