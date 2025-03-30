JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,500 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the February 28th total of 305,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
JCR Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JCRRF remained flat at $4.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $4.70.
JCR Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
