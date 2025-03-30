JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,500 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the February 28th total of 305,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JCRRF remained flat at $4.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $4.70.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic products, including GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.

