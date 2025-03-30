JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on JD.com in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of JD opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43. JD.com has a 52 week low of $24.13 and a 52 week high of $47.82.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.com by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

