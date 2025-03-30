John W. Swygert Sells 5,232 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) Chairman John W. Swygert sold 5,232 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total transaction of $588,652.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,982. This trade represents a 9.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $113.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $120.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.96 and a 200-day moving average of $102.31.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.61 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,821,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,843,000 after purchasing an additional 70,496 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,644,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,393 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,916,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,307,000 after buying an additional 1,235,994 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,866,000 after buying an additional 38,203 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,645,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,558,000 after acquiring an additional 17,302 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLLI. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

