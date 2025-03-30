John W. Swygert Sells 6,526 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) Chairman John W. Swygert sold 6,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total transaction of $703,959.62. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 53,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,763,709.84. This represents a 10.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance
OLLI stock opened at $113.24 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $120.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.31.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.61 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on OLLI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.08.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.