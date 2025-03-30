John W. Swygert Sells 6,526 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) Chairman John W. Swygert sold 6,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total transaction of $703,959.62. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 53,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,763,709.84. This represents a 10.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

OLLI stock opened at $113.24 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $120.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.31.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.61 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. 111 Capital bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OLLI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.