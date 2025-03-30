John Wang Buys 16,666,667 Shares of Ausmon Resources Limited (ASX:AOA) Stock

Ausmon Resources Limited (ASX:AOA – Get Free Report) insider John Wang bought 16,666,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$33,333.33 ($20,964.36).
Ausmon Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.16, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.07.
About Ausmon Resources
