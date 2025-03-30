Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,128,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305,185 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International comprises 1.9% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Johnson Controls International worth $562,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.27.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $79.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $59.83 and a 1 year high of $91.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 56.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $18,060,939.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,964,191.81. The trade was a 14.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $108,621.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 148,346 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,568.24. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 905,864 shares of company stock worth $77,824,710. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

