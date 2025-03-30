Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Short Interest Down 55.6% in March

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Jollibee Foods Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JBFCY remained flat at $15.93 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 480. Jollibee Foods has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.69.
About Jollibee Foods
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Jollibee Foods
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Venezuelan Tariffs Could Power These 3 Diesel-Driven Winners
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
Receive News & Ratings for Jollibee Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jollibee Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.