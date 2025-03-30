Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Short Interest Down 55.6% in March

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Jollibee Foods Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBFCY remained flat at $15.93 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 480. Jollibee Foods has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.69.

About Jollibee Foods

Jollibee Foods Corporation develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick-service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortazo, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Yoshinoya, Milksha, and Panda Express names in the Philippines, the United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, Australia, and India.

