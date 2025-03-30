Joseph Group Capital Management Has $7.44 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF)

Joseph Group Capital Management decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF makes up 2.9% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Joseph Group Capital Management owned 2.40% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $7,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,362,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,145,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,282,000 after acquiring an additional 14,602 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Price Performance
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $59.36 and a 1 year high of $78.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.01. The stock has a market cap of $304.13 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.07.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
