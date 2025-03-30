Joseph Group Capital Management Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 211.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,725 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average of $26.88. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.84 and a 52 week high of $28.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be given a $0.1412 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

