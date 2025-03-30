Joseph Group Capital Management Invests $162,000 in Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:NCPB)

Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:NCPB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Joseph Group Capital Management owned approximately 0.31% of Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 548,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,546,000 after purchasing an additional 67,477 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:NCPB opened at $25.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average is $25.16. Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $26.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is active, investing in a diversified mix of high-quality and below investment grade securities to optimize returns and manage risks. NCPB was launched on Mar 5, 2024 and is issued by Nuveen.

