Joseph Group Capital Management Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Joseph Group Capital Management cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,099,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 178,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,876,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,914,000. Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 51,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $92.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $79.69 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.77.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

