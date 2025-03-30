JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,805,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 689,741 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.74% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $516,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.23.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

AMH opened at $37.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $41.41.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $436.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.02 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 5.33%. As a group, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.