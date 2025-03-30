JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $460.07 Million Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,004,523 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,501 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.51% of Cooper Companies worth $460,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,008 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COO. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COO opened at $83.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.91. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.05 and a fifty-two week high of $112.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $964.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.25 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. Equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

