JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,539 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 50,459 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

JEPI stock opened at $56.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.87. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.61.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

