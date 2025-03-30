JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Rock Creek Group LP’s 5th Largest Position

Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 97.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,450,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717,220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 6.2% of Rock Creek Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Rock Creek Group LP owned about 0.32% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $73,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.62 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.52.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

