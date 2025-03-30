JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Shares Acquired by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.05% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $107,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $56.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.95. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $49.61 and a 1 year high of $60.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.99.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1591 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

