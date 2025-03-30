Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOMOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOMOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Komo Plant Based Foods Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KOMOF remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. Komo Plant Based Foods has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.04.

Get Komo Plant Based Foods alerts:

Komo Plant Based Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc does not have significant operations. Previously the company was involved in research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based frozen food products through ecommerce and retail platforms in Canada. Komo Plant Based Foods Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Komo Plant Based Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komo Plant Based Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.