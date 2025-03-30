Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOMOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:KOMOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Komo Plant Based Foods Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KOMOF remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. Komo Plant Based Foods has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.04.
Komo Plant Based Foods Company Profile
