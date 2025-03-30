Komodo (KMD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $408,084.69

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $20.36 million and approximately $408,084.69 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00043674 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00010859 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000486 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,768,160 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

